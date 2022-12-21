Board of education at D.istrict 86 in Joliet approves teacher contract

Teachers at Joliet Public Schools District 86 now have an approved three-year contract.

District 86 board of school inspectors approved the contract for the Council #86 of the American Federation of Teachers - Local 604 on Dec. 14 during its board of school inspectors meeting, according to a news release from District 86.

Teachers will see a total wage increase of 15% over three years, District 86 said.

District 86 certified staff had worked without a contract since Sept. 1, Therese Skwarczynski, president of Joliet Elementary Council 86, AFT Local 604 and vice president of AFT Local 604, previously said in a written statement.

Council No. 86 of the American Federation of Teachers – Local 604 had been negotiating a contract with District 86 since spring 2022, Skwarczynski also previously said in a written statement.

The union had previously organized a march on Nov. 14 outside the Joliet Public Schools District 86 office on Raynor Avenue.

The union represents approximately 750 teachers, District 86 said.