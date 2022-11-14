March held in front of District 86 office in Joliet on Monday

About 18 people marched Monday afternoon in front of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 office on Raynor Avenue.
They carried signs, rang a cowbell, blew a whistle and chanted, “What do we want?” “Fair contract!” “When do we want it?” “Now!”
Occasionally a car honked its horn as it drove post, which elicited exclamations from the marchers.
No one authorized to speak on their behalf was present as of 4 p.m. Monday.
The march was organized by the Council No. 86 of the American Federation of Teachers – Local 604, according to Therese Skwarczynski, president of Joliet Elementary Council 86, AFT Local 604 and vice president of AFT Local 604.
Skwarczynski said in a written statement that Council No. 86 of the American Federation of Teachers – Local 604 has been negotiating a contract with District 86 since spring of 2022 and that District 86 certified staff had worked without a contract since Sept. 1.
The two parties reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 3, but District 86 certified staff voted it down, Skwarczynski said in the written statement.
Skwarczynski said in the written statement that Council No. 86 of the American Federation of Teachers – Local 604 “is currently negotiating with District 86 to address concerns of the certified staff, hoping to bring an updated tentative agreement to the membership for a ratification vote in the near future.”