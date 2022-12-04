Joliet could pay $2.8 million, become landlord of property to settle dispute over old bridge

The city would pay nearly $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit with two business owners who went to court when Joliet abandoned maintenance of a bridge they need to get across Hickory Creek.
Joliet would become owners of the business property. The businesses would stay. And the city would get $1 a year for rent, according to a settlement headed to the City Council for a vote on Tuesday.
Deputy City Attorney Chris Regis said the landlord arrangement “is contemplated as a short-term solution. It’s our plan to move some city services into those buildings. We’re just not ready yet.”
The bridge serves a section of Old Richards Street occupied only by the two businesses — a road construction company owned by William and Peggy Zaffino and an auto business run by Michael Veugeler.
Richards Street was reconfigured during the construction of Interstate 80, leaving the short stretch of Old Richards Street isolated.
The Zaffinos and Veugeler tried to prevent the city from vacating the bridge, which was already in a state was already in a state of deterioration.
The city estimated that the bridge needed $2 million in repairs. The business owners said they should not be held responsible for bridge upkeep. The city vacated the bridge in 2018, meaning it would no longer maintain it.
The settlement going to the council now would require the city to maintain the bridge.
Attorneys for the Zaffinos and Veugeler did not return calls for comment on Friday.
Regis said buying the property was the best option for the city.
“Our choice was to build a new bridge or buy the property, he said. “Buying the property is cheaper.”
A Will County judge in 2020 ruled that the city had liability for the business owners’ predicament and instructed the two sides to work out a settlement.
Joliet would pay $1.8 million for the Zaffinos property, according to the settlement. The city would pay $975,000 for Veugeler’s property.
The council also will vote on lease arrangements for the two businesses.
According to the leases, Joliet would maintain the bridge and give the two tenants 90-day notice to leave if the Illinois Department of Transportation determines the bridge can no longer be used.
Joliet would pay all property taxes, utilities and building insurance. The two tenants would be responsible for the building interiors. The city would be responsible for the exterior, including roofs, parking and fences.
Regis said the city plans to develop an alternate access to the property so it won’t depend on the bridge once it moves city operations onto the site.
The city previously tried to develop an alternate access. But IDOT rejected the proposal because of the proximity of Old Richards Street to I-80 access ramps.