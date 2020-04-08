Judge finds Joliet liable in case over Old Richards Street bridge

A Will County judge on Wednesday issued a partial ruling in favor of two business owners claiming the city of Joliet is liable for financial loss they sustained when the Old Richards Street bridge was abandoned.

Joliet abandoned the nearly 90-year-old bridge in 2018, leaving it and an estimated $2 million in needed repairs in the hands of two businesses that need it to cross Hickory Creek and get access to public streets.

Will County Circuit Judge John Anderson found the city had liability and said "Joliet's decision to vacate the road and bridge 'goes too far' and substantially impinges on the economically viable use of the Island."

Anderson's ruling takes light-hearted turns at points, referring to the stretch of land occupied by the two businesses as an island because it is cut off from public access but for the deteriorated bridge and stating, "The island has no professor, movie star, nor skipper."

"Simon and Garfunkel sang about a bridge over troubled water," Anderson's ruling begins. "This case involves a troubled bridge over water."

He set a June 15 hearing to discuss damages and instructed the two sides to "make another effort at settlement."

The two sides have a different view on the impact of Anderson's ruling.

Assistant City Attorney Chris Regis said the judge's decision is not a final ruling on whether the city has financial liability for vacating the bridge.

"It's ongoing litigation," Regis said, declining to discuss the judge's ruling in detail.

Elizabeth Bacon, attorney for one of the two plaintiffs in the case, described Anderson's ruling as a victory that allows the two businesses to pursue financial damages from the city.

Bacon said the ruling could "hopefully send a message to the city, which has been very obstinate in recognizing any liability."

Anderson's ruling is critical of Joliet at times.

"On the subject of 'putting up or shutting up,' the Court notes that Joliet has put up very little," the ruling states at one point, noting that the city made "mere general denials without reference to evidence" in a dispute over the facts of the case.

The plaintiffs in the case are William and Peggy Zaffino, who own a road construction business on the site, and Michael Veugeler, who has an auto body shop and used vehicle business.

They are the only two property owners on the section of Old Richards Street that depends on the bridge. The short stretch of street ends on the north side of Interstate 80 creating a dead end on the other side of the bridge.