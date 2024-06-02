Cruise nights roll back into downtowns across Will County

Lockport — With the start of summer comes the return of community cruise nights throughout Will County.

These events give local automotive enthusiasts a chance to get out and show off their flashy and vintage cars, while residents can take a night to enjoy the summer weather, support local restaurants and even take in some live entertainment.

Cruise nights kick off this week in Lockport, with the first Cruisin’ into Lockport night of 2024 taking place Monday, June 3.

The city of Lockport has been hosting cruise nights for 20 years on Monday nights and will continue this tradition this year, holding them weekly through Aug. 26. The only exception to the Monday night tradition will be June 10, which is the Monday after Old Canal Days weekend.

Cars will be displayed down State Street between Ninth and 11th streets from 4 to 8 p.m. during the events. Each week will feature a different special theme, and cars fitting that theme will be displayed on 10th Street between State and Hamilton. Specific themes can be found on the city of Lockport’s website.

The kickoff event June 3 will be “GM night,” with a concert by The Neverly Brothers, who specialize in covers from Elvis and The Beatles, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Central Square lawn.

Car owners can register their cars for various competitions each week to win prizes, and visitors are encouraged to visit Lockport stores and restaurants during the event. A variety of activities for kids and families also will be available during the events.

Plainfield’s summer Cruise Nights also get rolling this week. The events take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 4 through Aug. 20 in the downtown area. There will be no Cruise Night on July 2 to avoid conflicts with Fourth of July travel and celebrations.

The events are sponsored by the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce and offer an opportunity for residents to showcase their classic and vintage cars while promoting local businesses and restaurants.

Each week has a specific theme, the full list of which can be found on the Plainfield Cruise Night Facebook page. The June 4 theme is “tractor night.”

Cars will be displayed all along Lockport Street, and admission to the events is free.

Please note that the Lockport Street bridge will not be accessible June 4 because of construction work. Parking will not be available at the riverfront, the library or in the village hall lot.

Cruise nights are held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month throughout the summer in Manhattan – June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14 – at Route 52 and Manhattan-Monee Road in downtown Manhattan. Cruise night specials are offered at local restaurants.

The village of New Lenox hosts cruise nights monthly throughout the summer at the Village Commons.

The events take place from 5 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month and feature live music and food from rotating local vendors. The first event was May 21, and the next will be June 18, featuring music by Smoke & Mirrors and food from Ben’s Soft Pretzels and The Happy Lobster food truck.

The full list of food vendors and musical acts for the shows through September can be found on the village website along with information about how to participate.

There are no fees, registration or requirements for vehicle participation in events. Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome. The event is for fun, and no awards are planned.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the activities.