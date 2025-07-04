Joliet police officer almost struck by scissors at Riverwalk Homes, other officers finds gun

Sign for Riverwalk Homes apartment complex seen in 2020 in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

An officer responding to a disturbance at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet was almost struck by a pair of scissors and while other officers recovered a handgun in a separate incident, police said.

At 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Joliet apartment complex for a disturbance and saw numerous people in the parking lot, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers saw Christopher White, 24, of Joliet, removing a handgun from his waistband and place it into a vehicle before attempting to walk away, English said.

Officers recovered the handgun and arrested White on a charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, English said.

At 9:41 p.m. the evening, officers responded to another disturbance and saw Tyria Bishop, 24, of Joliet, holding a pair of scissors in her hand, English said.

Bishop claimed she was attacked by another woman but refused to answer further questions, English said.

Bishop then allegedly “threw scissors at an officer,” which almost struck the officer, English said.

“Officers attempted to place Bishop into custody at which time she began to struggle, and she punched an officer in the chest,” English said.

When Bishop was taken to the ground, she continued striking officers, English said.

Bishop allegedly punched an officer who was placing her in a squad vehicle and then spat on an officer when she was taken to the Joliet Police Department, English said.

Bishop was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery to a police officer.