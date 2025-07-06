July 06, 2025
Person shot Saturday in Settler’s Park in Plainfield

By Jessie Molloy
Capitol News Illinois file photo of an Illinois State Police car outside of the Illinois State Capitol.

Police lights (Capitol News Illinois)

Plainfield — The Plainfield Police Department reported on Facebook overnight that they responded to a shooting late Saturday at Settler’s Park on Lockport Street.

Police responded to the call at 10:44 p.m. July 5, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Upon arrival, police reported they found a shooting victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Plainfield police said they suspect the incident was targeted and are continuing to investigate. There is not believed to be a continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been made available about a suspect or the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department Investigations Unit.

