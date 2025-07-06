Person shot Saturday in Settler’s Park in Plainfield

Plainfield — The Plainfield Police Department reported on Facebook overnight that they responded to a shooting late Saturday at Settler’s Park on Lockport Street.

Police responded to the call at 10:44 p.m. July 5, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Upon arrival, police reported they found a shooting victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Plainfield police said they suspect the incident was targeted and are continuing to investigate. There is not believed to be a continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been made available about a suspect or the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department Investigations Unit.