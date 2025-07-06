I-55 and I-80 junction in Will County closed overnights beginning Monday

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The intersection of Interstate 55 and Interstate 80 in Will County have overnight closures starting Monday and running through Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release I-80 eastbound and westbound between River and Houbolt Roads will be reduced to one lane starting at 8 p.m.

Starting at 9 p.m., northbound and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois Route 59 and U.S. Route 6, according to IDOT.

At 11 p.m., the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close and at midnight, the eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound I-55 will close. Between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., both directions of I-55 will be fully closed at I-80, according to IDOT.

During that time, a detour will direct northbound I-55 traffic to exit at eastbound I-80 to northbound Houbolt Road and re-enter westbound I-80 to access northbound I-55, according to IDOT.

Southbound I-55 will be detoured to exit the expressway at westbound I-80 to southbound Ridge Road and re-enter eastbound I-80 to access southbound I-55.

One lane on northbound and southbound I-55 will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning, with all lanes and ramps open by 6 a.m., according to IDOT.

Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, July 10, according to the news release.

As I-80 reconstruction continues, the public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays. Travelers should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area, according to IDOT.

They are also urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be on alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, visit I80will.org.