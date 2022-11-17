Will County authorities report no recent criminal activity in Outlaws-Mongols gang feud

Sheriff’s deputies in Will County have not reported any incidents involving the Outlaws and Mongols, two biker gangs that reportedly have been battling each other in Chicago.

Four members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club were shot Nov. 6 at a bar in the Southwest Side of Chicago, according to a Nov. 11 report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shooting was part an ongoing conflict where the Mongols are moving into Outlaws’ territory in Chicago.

On Wednesday, Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the sheriff’s office has been aware of the ongoing incidents between the Outlaws and the Mongols.

Jungles said deputies have been regularly attending law enforcement meetings and briefings regarding the biker-gang conflict.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office has not handled any incidents involving the Outlaws and the Mongols,” Jungles said.

He said they continue to conduct regular patrols of the Outlaws Motorcycle Clubhouse, 1915 E. Washington St., Joliet, and will continue to patrol the clubhouse in the future.

The Outlaws Motorcycle Club clubhouse in Joliet. The Will County Sheriff’s Office has not handled any incidents involving the Outlaws and the Mongols, who have been fighting with each other in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

With the exception of the Nov. 13, 2017, death of Kaitlyn Kearns, 24, at the Outlaws clubhouse, records released by the sheriff’s office in a Freedom of Information Act request showed no significant criminal activity reported at the clubhouse since 2011.

On May 5, a jury found Jeremy Boshears, 37, guilty of shooting Kearns in the head at the clubhouse and concealing her homicide from authorities by hiding her body in a barn in Kankakee Township.

Boshears testified at trial and failed to persuade the jury with his claim that Kearns died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Boshears was an Outlaws member at the time and he admitted to concealing Kearns’ death from her brother and detectives under orders of his superiors with the Outlaws.

Although there were no independent eyewitnesses to Kearns’ death, prosecutors presented a mountain of circumstantial evidence, physical evidence and testimony that they said pointed to Boshears’ guilt.

Boshears has yet to be sentenced in the case. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

Jeremy Boshears testifying at trial on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Boshears was convicted of killing Kaitlyn Kearns in 2017 at the Outlaws' clubhouse in Joliet Township. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Boshears’ attorney, Chuck Bretz, has motioned to overturn the jury’s verdict or obtain an acquittal. A hearing on that motion has not yet been held.

According to the Sun-Times report, the Mongols are based in California and David Santillan, former president of the Mongols, said he was among those who decided to bring the Mongols to Chicago and didn’t intend to cause provocation.

Santillan was featured in a New York Times article June 5 about members of the Mongols accusing him of being an informant in a federal racketeering and conspiracy case in California.

On Oct. 6, a federal judge dismissed the claim that Santillan was an informant and refused to aside the racketeering and conspiracy convictions, according to the New York Times.