Jury finds Jeremy Boshears guilty of killing Katie Kearns

A jury found a Coal City man guilty of shooting his girlfriend to death in the Joliet Outlaws’ clubhouse and guilty of covering up her death.

Jurors rendered their verdict after (two) days of deliberations in the case against Jeremy Boshears, 36, whom prosecutors charged with the Nov. 13, 2017, murder of Katie Kearns, 24, and the concealment of her alleged homicidal death.

The trial began April 14 and both parties rested their cases on Thursday.

Prosecutors presented to the jury circumstantial evidence they claimed showed Boshears was Kearns’ killer. Boshears’ attorney Chuck Bretz presented his own evidence he claimed showed Kearns died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The only apparent eyewitness testimony in the trial came from Boshears himself, who claimed Kearns shot herself following an argument between the two at the Joliet Outlaws’ clubhouse in Joliet Township. Boshears said he and Kearns were in a relationship even though he is married with children.

Boshears, who joined the Joliet Outlaws in 2016, admitted to reluctantly participating in the cover up of Kearns’ death under the orders of his fellow Outlaws.