Joliet woman pleads guilty to tossing liquid at McDonald’s employee

A Joliet woman has pleaded guilty to tossing an unknown liquid at a McDonald’s employee in Joliet earlier this summer and was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.

On Tuesday, Lalitha Chandler, 38, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of battery to the employee on June 11, at McDonald’s, 1515 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

As part of the deal, prosecutors with Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s office dropped a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct against Chandler, court records show.

Judge Victoria Breslan sentenced Chandler to a year of conditional discharge and ordered her to pay a $544 fine.

The events that led to Chandler’s arrest began about 6:50 p.m. on June 11, when officers were dispatched to McDonald’s, 1515 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a battery, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they determined a customer had arrived in a vehicle in the drive-thru lane, and grew angry over a previous order, English said.

The customer was argumentative with McDonald’s staff at the drive-thru window and threw a cup containing unknown liquid at the employee, English said. The liquid had made contact with the employee’s face, he said.

The customer fled the scene in the vehicle and the employee refused medical assistance, English said.

Detectives investigating the incident identified Chandler as the suspect, English said.