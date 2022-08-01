Woman charged with tossing liquid at Joliet McDonald’s employee

A woman was arrested on charges accusing her of tossing unknown liquid that landed on a McDonald’s employee while in a drive-thru line in Joliet.

Lalitha Chandler, 37, of Joliet, was arrested on Friday on misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the June 11 incident.

About 6:50 p.m. on June 11, officers responded to McDonald’s, 1515 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a battery, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they determined a customer had arrived in a vehicle in the drive-thru lane, and grew angry over a previous order, English said.

The customer was argumentative with McDonald’s staff at the drive-thru window and threw a cup containing unknown liquid at the employee, English said. The liquid had made contact with the employee’s face, he said.

The customer fled the scene in the vehicle and the employee refused medical assistance, English said.

Detectives investigating the incident identified Chandler as the suspect, English said.

On July 15, prosecutors filed charges against Chandler and detectives secured a warrant for her arrest that was signed by Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins. The warrant carried a $1,000 bond.

Chandler surrendered to police on Friday and was released from custody after posting a cash bond, English said.