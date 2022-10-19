Joliet man jailed on robbery, shooting charges seeks lower bond

A judge will consider whether to lower a $700,000 bond for a Joliet man charged with shooting and robbing a 43-year-old man earlier this year.

Sean Rathe, 18, has been in the Will County jail since Oct. 6, following his arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery, residential burglary and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Those charges were filed following an investigation that led detectives to determine that Rathe shot a 43-year-old man and stole his cash July 13 in the 200 block of Hunter Avenue, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. Prosecutors alleged in an indictment that Rathe also burglarized the man’s apartment.

The 43-year-old man was shot multiple times. Prosecutors alleged Rathe caused the man to suffer great bodily harm, permanent disability and permanent disfigurement.

Rathe’s attorney, Chuck Bretz, filed a motion Oct. 13 to have his client’s $700,000 bond lowered.

Judge Carmen Goodman will consider the motion Oct. 24.

Bretz argued in his motion that his client’s bond is oppressive under state law and violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits excessive bail.

Rathe’s bond was previously $750,000 but the $50,000 bond posted in a separate drug case against him was applied to his current armed robbery case. Rathe is facing charges that accuse him of possessing and delivering cocaine on July 12.