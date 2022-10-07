Joliet suspect arrested in June 13 shooting, robbery that left man wounded: cops

A Joliet teen has been arrested on charges of shooting and robbing a 43-year-old man on June 13.
At 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sean Rathe, 18, of Joliet, was arrested at the Will County Courthouse on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and residential burglary, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Rathe had appeared at the courthouse in a separate case at the time of his arrest, English said. He was then processed at the Joliet Police Department and booked into the Will County jail.
Rathe’s arrest was the result of the investigation of a June 13 shooting that left 43-year-old man wounded.
About 4 p.m. on that day, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hunter Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot and discovered he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, English said.
The man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in serious condition, English said.
Detectives determined the suspect later identified as Rathe robbed the 43-year-old of an undisclosed amount of cash, English said.
A warrant for Rathe’s arrest was signed on Sept. 15.
Rathe remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.