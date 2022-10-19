Joliet man charged with Aug. 1 involuntary manslaughter

A Joliet man has been charged with the involuntary manslaughter of a 59-year-old man on Aug. 1.

On Monday, John Williamson, 68, was charged with unintentionally killing Rickey Moffett by cutting him “with a penetrating object, thereby causing the death of Rickey Moffett,” according to a criminal complaint.

No further details about the incident were available on Wednesday.

Moffett had walked inside Murphy Express gas station, 2504 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, to report to an employee that he had been stabbed.

Moffett was taken to the hospital in critical, yet stable condition, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. Officers determined the man had been stabbed in the chest, he said.

Detectives and evidence technicians were dispatched to the location of the stabbing to investigate, English said.

On Aug. 5, Moffett was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Judge Victoria Breslan signed a $100,000 bond warrant for Williamson’s arrest on Oct. 14.

Williamson surrendered in court on Monday. His attorney Chuck Bretz had filed a motion that said his client planned to surrender but also sought a lower bond.

Over the objection of prosecutors, Judge Dave Carlson quashed the warrant on Monday and Williamson was booked into the Will County jail the same day.

On Wednesday, Carlson set Williamson’s new bond at $50,000. Williamson still remains in jail.