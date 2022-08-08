Joliet man dies in apparent homicide after he was stabbed in the chest

A 59-year-old man died last week after he suffered a stab wound to the chest in Joliet in what the Will County coroner says is an apparent homicide.
Rickey Moffett, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m. on Friday at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office, which announced his death on Monday.
Summers’ office said Moffett is the victim of an apparent homicide that is under investigation by the Joliet Police Department.
Moffett was the same victim who had walked inside of Murphy Express gas station, 2504 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, on Aug. 1 to report to an employee that he had been stabbed, said Joliet Police Department Sgt. Dwayne English.
Moffett was taken to the hospital in critical, yet stable condition, English said. Officers determined the man had been stabbed in the chest, he said.
Detectives and evidence technicians were dispatched to the location of the stabbing to investigate, English said.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigations unit at 815-724-3020.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.