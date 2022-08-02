Man stabbed in the chest in Joliet, remains in critical yet stable condition

A 59-year-old man walked inside of Murphy Express gas station in Joliet on Monday to report he had been stabbed, police said.

The man is in critical, yet stable condition, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.

A police investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

Officers had responded to Murphy’s Express gas station, 2504 W. Jefferson St., about 7:45 p.m. on Monday for a report of a stabbing victim, English said.

Officers gathered information that led them to determine a 59-year-old man entered the gas station and told an employee he had been stabbed, English said. Officers determined the man had been stabbed in the chest.

Detectives and evidence technicians arrived at the scene to begin their investigation, English said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigations unit at 815-724-3020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.