Joliet man who died in motorcycle accident lived for his young son

A man whose family said he beat a crystal meth addiction more than six years ago was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.

Ashley Ruiz of Joliet said her brother Mike Moon, 39, of Joliet was coming home from dinner with his girlfriend when the accident happened.

Ruiz said Moon’s girlfriend was driving her truck and following Moon, who was riding his motorcycle.

Ruiz said as Moon drove eastbound on Ohio Street, a car came out on the east side of the street and hit Moon’s motorcycle.

“Michael went flying through the air and hit the pavement,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said the girlfriend called Moon’s mother, who called Ruiz.

“I beat the ambulance to St. Joe’s,” Ruiz said. “I walked into the ER bay when he arrived.

“They were doing everything they could for him. They said when they got to him, he was already in cardiac arrest. They did CPR for at least over an hour, but they could not get him back. They were trying lifesaving measures, but nothing was working.”

The accident happened at 8:13 p.m. at Ohio Street and North Eastern Avenue, according to Joliet police.

Amador Alipio, 53, was jailed on several charges after he “exhibited behaviors [consistent] with alcohol impairment,” police said in a news release.

Alipio was arrested for aggravated DUI - motor vehicle accident resulting in death of another person, DUI – blood alcohol over .08, DUI, obstructing justice, and failure to yield – turning left, police said.

Moon’s family said he beat a crystal meth addiction because of his deep love for his son, Cruz, 6.

“When his son was born, that changed his whole word,” Ruiz said of her brother. “He turned everything around for that 6-year-old. … His son was his entire world.”

Ruiz said Moon was the sole provider and custodial parent for Cruz. Ruiz said Moon loved riding his motorcycle and fishing, and he loved his job.

“He had an infectious laugh,” Ruiz said. “If he loved you, he loved you with every ounce in his body.”

Ruiz said Moon and his brother Matt were several years apart, but they shared the same birthdate: June 9. Mike was born in 1983. Matt was born in 1987.

“Birthdays are going to be rough for my brother now,” Ashley said.

The siblings also have a sister, Heather, said Ruiz, who is the youngest.

“They made me the tough person I am today,” Ruiz said of her brothers.