Prosecutors drop Bolingbrook involuntary manslaughter case

Prosecutors decided not to proceed with an involuntary manslaughter charge filed against a Bolingbrook woman accused of unlawfully and recklessly stabbing a man who died in August.

On Thursday, the involuntary manslaughter charge against Asjaica Murry, 30, was dismissed after Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Wilkes indicated to Judge Dave Carlson that the case cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, according to court minutes in the case.

Murry had been charged with unlawfully and recklessly stabbing Shane Conley, 26, of Bolingbrook, an act that led to his death Aug. 1. The stabbing was an isolated incident and appeared to be “domestic related,” Bolingbrook police said.

Representatives from the state’s attorney’s office did not respond to messages about the case Friday.

Murry’s attorney, Jonathan Bedi, said the state should be commended for “doing the right thing and recognizing a weakness in the case.”

Murry also was represented by attorney Dena Singer.

Bedi said Conley “wouldn’t stop coming toward” Murry during the incident and would not stop threatening her.

“She was clearly defending herself. He’s the initial aggressor, and there was no question she was defending herself,” Bedi said.

The involuntary manslaughter charge against Murry was filed Aug. 3 after her arrest. During a bond hearing the same day, Judge Fred Harvey set Murry’s bond at $100,000.

Wilkes requested continuances in Murry’s case, saying in one court filing that he was notified by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office Sept. 6 that the certified autopsy report for Conley was not yet complete.

Wilkes said that report, along with a doctor’s findings, are “critical to the state’s analysis of potential charges.”

Bedi filed a motion to dismiss Murry’s case because “the state failed to conduct a timely preliminary hearing to establish probable cause” in violation of the Illinois Constitution.

On Aug. 4, Summers’ office reported that Conley was the victim of an apparent homicide. Her office said the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date.

Summers did not respond Friday to a message and call about Conley’s death.