Defense attorney calls Bolingbrook involuntary manslaughter charge ‘outrageous’

A defense attorney claimed the involuntary manslaughter charge filed against a Bolingbrook woman accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man was “ridiculous” and “outrageous.”
Asjaica Murry, 29, was released from the Will County jail on Wednesday following her arrest on a charge accusing her of unlawfully and recklessly stabbing Shane Conley, of Bolingbrook, on Monday. Her bond had been set at $100,000 and she was required to post 10% of that amount.
Murry’s attorney, Jonathan Bedi, said on Friday that the charge against Murry is “ridiculous.”
“It is outrageous she was even charged with this,” Bedi said.
He claimed the “alleged victim had charged at her” but declined to elaborate. Bedi said the fact the state’s attorney’s office filed the charge is a “miscarriage of justice.”
Representatives of the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately provide a response on Friday to Bedi’s claims or provide further details about the incident.
When asked about why the charge was filed, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Laure Byrne gave a copy of the criminal complaint and said its office would not provide comment on a pending case.
In the criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged Murry, without lawful justification and while acting in a reckless manner, lunged with a knife at Conley, causing the knife to strike him in the chest, thereby causing his death. The charge is a class 2 felony, which has a sentencing range of probation or up to 7 years in prison.
Conley was pronounced dead at 4:19 p.m. Monday at AdventHealth Bolingbrook hospital, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summer’s office, which announced his death four days later on Thursday.
Conley died from an apparent homicide and the final cause and manner of his death will be determined at a later date pending the review of autopsy, police and toxicological reports, Summers’ office said.
Summers’ office said Conley was 26 when he died. Earlier this week, Bolingbrook police said Conley was 25 but said on Friday he was 26.
When asked about the circumstances of the incident, Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus said Murry and Conley were involved in a dating relationship and the two were having a domestic argument at the time of the incident.