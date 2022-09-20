Wunderlich, others grab petitions to run for Joliet City Council

Robert Wunderlich, who narrowly lost a bid for an at-large Joliet City Council seat two years ago, pulled petitions Tuesday to run for the District 2 seat now held by Pat Mudron.
Eight candidates pulled petitions on the first day that they were available for the April 4 election for mayor and five district council seats.
In District 2, Mudron also pulled petitions along with Quinn Adamowski, creating the likelihood of at least three big names on the ballot for District 2. Both Mudron and Adamowski previously said they would seek the council seat.
Mudron in recent months has been the subject of a city inspector general’s investigation into his insurance businesses dealings with the Rialto Square Theatre and Joliet Area Historical Museum.
In 2021, Wunderlich received support from building trades unions along with Council Members Jan Quillman and Joe Clement. But Wunderlich, who had served 44 years as an elected trustee on the Joliet Junior College board, was edged out for the third at-large seat by political newcomer Cesar Guerrero.
The candidates pulling petitions are posted on the city’s website.
Three candidates also have pulled petitions in District 4 where Councilwoman Bettye Gavin is not seeking re-election.
Tuesday was the first day to pull petitions and candidates have until December to file petitions to run for office.
Car dealer Terry D’Arcy, who announced in June he would run for mayor, pulled petitions for that office.
Gregory Lee also pulled petitions for mayor.
Mayor Bob O’Dekirk announced in March that he would seek reelection. He did not take out petitions on Tuesday.
Besides Mudron, District Three Councilwoman Sherri Reardon was the only other incumbent to pull petitions on the first day.
District 5 Councilman Terry Morris said Monday that he remains undecided as to whether he will seek re-election and expects to decide “sometime this month.”
Jim Lanham, who also ran unsuccessfully in the council-at-large race in 2021, took out petitions in District 5.
In District 4, where Councilwoman Bettye Gavin, will not seek reelection, Christopher J. Parker, Cesar Cardenas and Rosa Hernandez pulled petitions.
Cardenas, a businessman, and Hernandez, a member of the city’s Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, previously announced they would run for office.
Parker, a bank executive and board chairman of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce African American Business Association, issued a news release Tuesday announcing his candidacy.
Parker said he wants “residents to feel empowered and united about what happens in our community” and believed his “track record demonstrates that I’m uniquely capable of bringing people together around a common cause and a shared vision.”
No one had pulled petitions by mid-afternoon in District 1, where Councilman Larry Hug has said he intends to run again and Mike Eulitz, former public assets manager and roadways engineer for the city, has announced he will run.