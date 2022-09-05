Prosecutors seek forfeiture of vehicle they claim was used in Plainfield murder

Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a vehicle they claim was used in connection with the June 15 homicide of a man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield.
An arrest has not yet been made in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony Saucedo, 19, of Plainfield, Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak said.
Novak said the investigation remains active and open. He said the police department is declining further comment regarding any identification of suspects.
On Aug. 17, Will County prosecutors filed a complaint seeking forfeiture of a red Toyota Camry they claim was “used or intended to be used to facilitate the commission of murder.”
A judge has not ruled on the forfeiture complaint, which is scheduled for a hearing Sept. 14.
At 9:55 p.m. June 15, an officer was sent to Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road, according to the prosecutors’ forfeiture complaint. The officer responded to a report of two vehicles “shooting at each other” in the parking lot.
A 911 caller said a red vehicle took off from the parking lot and the other vehicle still was in the lot with a door wide open, prosecutors said.
The caller reported hearing six to 10 gunshots go off and observing a “bunch of kids” running toward the red vehicle, prosecutors said.
Three officers arrived at the scene, and one of them found Saucedo unconscious with no pulse sitting in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with blood coming from his mouth, a massive amount of blood on him and a gunshot wound to the neck, prosecutors said. The engine still was running, and the front seat passenger door was open.
The officer saw several spent shell casings on the ground near the front of the Jeep, spent casings in the front and rear of the vehicle, and a firearm magazine on Saucedo’s lap, prosecutors said.
Officers investigating Saucedo’s homicide determined the red vehicle involved in the incident was a red Toyota Camry believed to be driven by the son of the vehicle’s registered owner, prosecutors said.
On July 5, officers met with the vehicle’s owner and her son and were able to get the keys to the Toyota Camry, prosecutors said. The vehicle then was towed for evidentiary purposes.
The forfeiture complaint did not have further details on the rest of the investigation.