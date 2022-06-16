Man found shot to death outside Plainfield recreational center: cops

PLAINFIELD — A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield, police said.

At close to 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers found the body in the parking lot of the center at 24550 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak said. The center is a recreational facility that includes a fitness studio, gym and walking track.

When officers arrived, they found it was “readily apparent” that the mean was dead, he said.

An emergency crew from Plainfield Fire Protection District arrived on scene and confirmed no life-saving measures were possible, Novak said.

Novak said his department is withholding the man’s identity until his family have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call Plainfield police Detective Sgt. Kevin McQuaid at 815-267-7209.