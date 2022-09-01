New Lenox man identified as victim in deadly Joliet Township crash

A New Lenox man has been identified as the person killed in a crash involving three vehicles, including one that was stationary, in Joliet Township.

Michael Langlois, 56, was airlifted to an a hospital and pronounced dead following the crash that happened Wednesday at Washington Street near Park Road, according to Illinois State Police. An emergency crew with the East Joliet Fire Protection District responded to the crash at 1:16 p.m.

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicated that Langlois, the driver of a Toyota Avalon, left a parking lot – located south of Washington Street and west of Park Road – and traveled north on Washington Street, police said.

Tialonda Robinson, 38, of Joliet, the driver of a Dodge Caravan, was traveling east on Washington Street, police said.

The front end of Robinson’s vehicle struck the driver side of Langlois’ vehicle, police said.

Upon impact, Robinson’s vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street, east of Park Road, police said.

Langlois’ vehicle spun around and traveled to a parking lot on the north side of Washington Street, where the rear end of his vehicle struck the front end of the Hyundai Veloster that was unoccupied and parked at the time of the crash, police said.