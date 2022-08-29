Joliet Township supervisor, charged with felony DUI, allowed Florida business trip

A judge allowed a Joliet township supervisor charged with aggravated driving under the influence to go on a business trip to Florida next month while his case is being processed.

On Monday, Will County Judge Carmen Goodman, granted a motion from Scott Delaney, attorney for Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras, 36, to go to Florida for five days in September, court records show.

Delaney made the request because Contreras’ bond condition requires him to stay in Illinois.

Delaney said in a motion that Contreras is a small business owner and franchisee of The Filta Group, and he’s contractually obligated to attend an in-person meeting for franchisees in Florida.

“The defendant has strong ties to the community and ever failed to appear in court,” Delaney’s motion said.

Contreras has been indicted on charges of aggravated DUI and driving on a revoked driver’s license following his June 19 arrest in Joliet.

Contreras begged police officers to let him ago after they pulled him over and questioned him about his sobriety, according to police body camera video obtained by The Herald-News in a Freedom of Information Act request.

Angel Contreras speaking with two Joliet police officers following a traffic stop on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Joliet Police Department)

During the incident, Contreras mentioned to the officers he was out earlier with Joliet Mayor Robert O’Dekirk, who recommended his appointment to the Joliet Housing Authority board in 2016.

Contreras was serving as vice chairman of the board until the Joliet City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to replace him with Joliet businesswoman Marge Franchini.

Contreras is still serving as supervisor of the Joliet Township.

The indictment alleged Contreras is facing his third DUI violation after he was convicted of operating while intoxicated in Iowa and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Indiana.

Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of Contreras’ 2007 Ridgeline vehicle. They contended the vehicle used in connection with the aggravated DUI offense.