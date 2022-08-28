Rally invites hundreds to enjoy DuPage River’s splendor

Plainfield resident Brian Walaszek compared the DuPage River to a big lazy river you’d find at a water park.

“It’s really enjoyable. It’s relaxing,” Walaszek said. “You just chill and float down the river and don’t think about anything else.”

Walaszek joined his friend, Ralph Osuch, also of Plainfield, along with many others on Saturday to encourage hundreds of people to also enjoy a good time on the roughly 28-mile river for the inaugural Rally on the DuPage River.

The rally is meant to promote awareness of the river and its recreational benefits. It was organized by members of the Friends of the DuPage River group, which is primarily active on Facebook.

Osuch, a member of the group, said people who joined the rally were encouraged to use public access points and to clean up any garbage they find. People who took selfies in the river were also eligible for discounts at participating local businesses.

“It’s a beautiful day to get out and enjoy the river,” Osuch said.

Scott Most, co-owner of Plainfield River Tubing, takes a group down to the DuPage River for tubing. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield River Tubing took part in the rally. Kris Most, co-owner of the company, shuttled customers to the public access point near 135th Street in Plainfield. Scott Most, her husband, worked with other staff to help launch customers into the river on colorful tubes.

Scott Most said he personally likes the DuPage River because it can make you forget you’re in the middle of a suburb.

“It takes you away and disconnects you from your phone and your electronics. It kind of gets you back to nature for a few hours,” he said.

Scott Most said they’ve had people ride on the DuPage River for the first time and say it’s life changing.

“A lot of people that try us out, they never knew it was here and they come back,” he said. “We have a lot of repeat customers because it’s something that’s unique.”

A kayaker heads down the DuPage River. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The love of the river is what drove the Friends of the DuPage River to petition several government agencies and state officials on Change.org to make the river accessible for everyone.

The petition was created in response to an Illinois Supreme Court ruling in June that ruled that property owners have the right to restrict access to portions of rivers – such as the DuPage River – that cross their property.

Several state lawmakers said they’re working on legislation to make rivers publicly accessible while still respecting the rights of property owners.

A group gets ready to go out on the DuPage River. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Walaszek said he respects homeowners and their private property but he also believes everyone should be able to access rivers for fishing, kayaking and other recreational activity.

“I think Illinois needs to get this straightened out, honestly,” Walaszek said. “With all the money that’s been spent on all these public launches in different cities, that just goes to show you why the access needs to be there.”

Osuch said he hopes Saturday’s rally sends a message to lawmakers on the benefits of the river to the public.

Osuch estimated there would be more than 500 people floating on the river as part of the rally. There were many people – such as Mike Neville – who were unaware of the rally but nevertheless went to the DuPage River to also have fun.

Neville came all the way from Chicago to join his friend Matt Schmitt of Naperville to go kayaking on the river.

“I jumped at the chance. It’s going to be a beautiful day today,” Neville said.

Kevin McCarty, of Naperville, inflates tubes while his son Quintin, 5 years-old, waits. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Wife and husband Sue and Steve Klappa were also unaware of the rally and were at the 135th Street public access point to go kayaking.

Still, Sue Klappa said she believes the public should have access to the river because it can improve health, wellness and a stronger community.

“As you watch people float down, they’re spending time together with colleagues and friends,” Sue Klappa said. “Families are able to utilize it. I think it’s a marvelous thing to have here in this community.”

She said she and her husband moved to Plainfield last October and the DuPage River was a “huge call for us to live in Plainfield.”

Sue Klappa noted the river is very clean.

“I think people really take care of it and honor their time on it,” she said.