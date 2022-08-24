Group to hold rally on DuPage River to promote public access

A rally will be held along the DuPage River on Saturday to encourage the public and recreational use of the roughly 28-mile long river.

Anyone who attends can either spend an hour or the whole day on the DuPage River kayaking, canoeing, fishing, tubing or other activities, according to the group Friends of the DuPage River.

In a Facebook Live video, Ralph Osuch, a Plainfield resident who is a member of the group, said he wants people to have fun and take selfies while on the river. People who take selfies can receive between 5 to 10 percent discounts at several establishments in Plainfield and other towns.

“It is the perfect river for this area. It’s so fun, it’s so clean,” Osuch said.

Part of the purpose of the event is to promote public access of the river in light of an Illinois Supreme Court ruling in June. The court ruled that property owners have the right to restrict access to portions of rivers – such as the DuPage River – that cross their property.

Friends of the DuPage River have started a petition to several government agencies and state officials on Change.org to make the river accessible for everyone.

The DuPage River runs through Plainfield's Eaton Preserve on July 14, 2021. Property owners along the river have complained of trespassers and littering from those using the river. (Alex Ortiz)

Osuch said in the group’s video that people should use only public access points to enter and exit the DuPage River.

Osuch said on the event that people who attend the rally should also take their garbage with them and pick up any garbage they find.

“This is not only a day to have fun on the river and to bring awareness to the river it’s also a day to clean up the river,” Osuch said.

Attendees looking for a vessel to ride on the river can find one at either Plainfield River Tubing in Plainfield or Naperville Kayak in Naperville, Osuch said.

The businesses that are participating giving discounts for rally attendees are MORA Asian Fusion, Station One Smokehouse, Garage Band Brewing, Tap House Grill, Wheatstack, Wolfden Brewing Company, Backroads Pub and Grill and Axe Factor Throwing.

Osuch said if people take pictures while on the river and post them on social media, they should use the hashtag #RallyontheDup.