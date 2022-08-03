Bolingbrook woman arrested for fatal stabbing

Police have arrested As’Jaica L. Murry, 29, of Bolingbrook, for involuntary manslaughter after the fatal stabbing of a man on Monday in what police said was a domestic incident.

The 25-year-old victim, whose name was being withheld, pending notification of family, was stabbed Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in Bolingbrook.

At the time, both the victim and the alleged female offender were on site, Bolingbrook police said.

Murry was arrested Tuesday on the felony charge of involuntary manslaughter after consultation with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.

The victim had a single stab wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injury. Murry was taken into custody at the time.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be “domestic related.”