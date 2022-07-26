Joliet Township board has 2 months to fill Karl Ferrell’s seat, attorney says

The Joliet Township board will have 60 days to fill a trustee’s seat after it officially became vacant as of noon on Monday, according to the township’s attorney.

Will County Judge John Anderson had ruled on June 24 that Karl Ferrell was ineligible to hold a seat on the board because of his past felony record. Under the Illinois Township Code, a person is not eligible for office if that person has been convicted of a felony at the time of taking oath of office.

Anderson allowed for a stay – or a suspension – of his ruling that expired on noon on Monday.

Ferrell is now officially off the board and trustees will have 60 days to fill the seat unless the Third Appellate Court in Ottawa allows him to stay on the board while his case is on appeal.

Karl Ferrell Joliet Township Trustee was absent for the Joliet Township regular board meeting. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Ferrell is appealing Anderson’s decision and he’s motioned for an extension of the judge’s stay. Ferrell’s attorney, John Partelow, said on Monday he hasn’t received any decision from the appellate court on that motion.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bryan Wellner, the township’s attorney, said the township has not received any documents from the appellate court issuing a stay on Anderson’s ruling.

“As far as we’re concerned, the vacancy has started as of yesterday,” Wellner said.

Wellner said the township will follow the Illinois Township Code that allows for 60 days to fill Ferrell’s seat. However, he said if the appellate court does issue a stay, that could affect that timeline.

The Joliet Township board is now down to Supervisor Angel Contreras and trustees Cesar Escutia, Suzanna Ibarra and Ray Slattery.

Board members Cesar Escutia (left), Suzanna Ibarra, Ray Slattery and Angel Contreras during the Joliet Township regular board meeting. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

While Ferrell is appealing Anderson’s ruling, he’s also trying to get a hearing before the Illinois Prisoner Review Board on his petition for a restoration of rights.

Partelow has said if Gov. JB Pritzker grants Ferrell’s petition for a a restoration of rights, it could resolve the issues that make him ineligible for elected office.

In Anderson’s June 24 ruling, he declined to suspend the Will County prosecutors’ case to remove Ferrell from office because that petition “could take months, or years, or might never be acted upon.”

“Indeed, the court has no reasonable way to know when or if [Gov.] Pritzker will restore Mr. Ferrell’s rights, and it would be a terrible disservice to the people of Joliet Township to keep their government in limbo over such a speculative proposition,” Anderson wrote.