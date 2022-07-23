Update: Bolingbrook man ready to stab again before officers shot him, police say

The man fatally shot by Bolingbrook police was poised to stab his victim again before police officers fired, according to the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

A 38-year-old Bolingbrook man died Friday after being shot by police who responded to a call of a dog being stabbed to death and heard on their way to the scene that a man had been stabbed, too.

The assailant was on top of his bleeding victim when officers got to the front yard of the home where they both lived, said Dan Jungles, executive director of the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male white subject on top of another male, white subject who was covered with blood,” Jungles said Saturday. “The gentleman they shot was holding a knife over the man on the ground. It looked like he was about to come down on the knife.”

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is the agency authorized by state law to investigate police-involved shootings in Will County.

Bolingbrook police provided few details about the incident, other than that they were called to the 500 block of Spruce Road at 3:22 p.m. Friday on a report of a man stabbing and killing a dog, and officers learned on the way that a man was stabbed.

Police shot the suspect, and both men were taken to hospitals. The offender died from his injuries, and his victim is in stable condition, Bolingbrook police said.

But the victim, a 47-year-old man, had at least nine stab wounds to his arms, legs and chest, Jungles said. The police on the scene applied tourniquets to three of his four limbs to stem the bleeding. And, the man will require surgery.

Asked what started the stabbings, Jungles said, “I would say it was a mental health incident.”

The two officers on the scene fired their service revolvers and hit the offender at least three times, he said.

Jungles said he did not know of any reason why the dog was killed. The dog appeared to be a mixed breed that was partially pit bull. It weighed 65 to 70 pounds.

“It appeared that it was one stab to the heart that killed the dog,” he said.

The dog was a household pet, Jungles said.

The two men lived together at the house but were not related.