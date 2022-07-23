Bolingbrook police fatally shoot stabber

Bolingbrook police on Friday fatally shot a man who had been reported to be stabbing a man and a dog.

Police said they were sent to the 500 block of Spruce Road on a report that a male subject had stabbed and killed a dog. While on their way, police were notified that the offender also stabbed a male victim, Bolingbrook police said.

”Upon arrival officers engaged with the offender, shooting the subject,” according to the release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

The offender and stabbing victim were taken to area hospitals. The offender died from his injuries. The stabbing victim is in stable condition.

Bolingbrook police said the incident is now under investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

More details were not available.