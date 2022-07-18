Crest Hill man arrested in connection with Will County Courthouse threat

A Crest Hill man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after he was accused of making a vague threat aimed at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet on Friday.

At close to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rickey Evans, 32, of the 1800 block of Arbor Lane, was booked into the Will County Jail after he was positively identified by deputies as the suspect who made a threat, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

Sheriff’s detectives worked on the case from Friday evening into Saturday and picked him up at his residence at Arbor Lane, Hoffmeyer said.

Evans allegedly called 911 on Friday and said, “Everyone needs to be outside the Will County Courthouse by 3:30,” according to Hoffmeyer.

When Evans was asked why people needed to be outside the court, he said, “Y’all see,” Hoffmeyer said.

Western Will County Communication Center, which handles 911 calls, received a call from Evans who made the threat at 3:18 p.m., Hoffmeyer said.

The courthouse was evacuated at 3:30 p.m., Hoffmeyer said. A full security sweep of the courthouse was conducted and nothing was found.