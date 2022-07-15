‘Unspecified threat’ directed at Will County Courthouse: cops

An “unspecified threat” was made against people at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet through a 911 call on Friday afternoon, police said.

Based on initial reports of the incident, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said the threat was a “general statement.”

“It wasn’t like a bomb threat or they were going to come in there with guns. It was just a general threat,” Hoffmeyer said.

A person of interest has been identified but is not in custody, Hoffmeyer said.

Western Will County Communication Center, also known as WESCOM, which handles 911 calls, received a call from the person who made the threat at 3:18 p.m., Hoffmeyer said.

The courthouse was evacuated at 3:30 p.m., Hoffmeyer said.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said their officers were on scene in a supportive role.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.