July 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

‘Unspecified threat’ directed at Will County Courthouse: cops

A person of interest has been identified, police said

By Felix Sarver

A general threat was made against people at the Will County Courthouse Friday afternoon. The courthouse was evacuated at 3:30 p.m. A person of interest has been identified, but has not been identified according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. (Alex Ortiz)

An “unspecified threat” was made against people at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet through a 911 call on Friday afternoon, police said.

Based on initial reports of the incident, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said the threat was a “general statement.”

“It wasn’t like a bomb threat or they were going to come in there with guns. It was just a general threat,” Hoffmeyer said.

A person of interest has been identified but is not in custody, Hoffmeyer said.

Western Will County Communication Center, also known as WESCOM, which handles 911 calls, received a call from the person who made the threat at 3:18 p.m., Hoffmeyer said.

The courthouse was evacuated at 3:30 p.m., Hoffmeyer said.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said their officers were on scene in a supportive role.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.