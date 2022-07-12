Amber alert briefly issued in Will County for alleged kidnapping of Dolton teen

An amber alert was issued in Will County regarding the alleged kidnapping of a teen from Dolton . The teen has since been found by police.

The alert was issued in response to an alleged kidnapping that occurred on Monday in Dolton.

About 2:40 p.m., officers in Dolton responding to the reported kidnapping and learned from the father of a female teen that she was at a White Castle restaurant in a vehicle with people she didn’t know, according to a Dolton Police Department news release.

The girl told her father that the people she was with wanted money, police said.

The father found the vehicle and his daughter but when he attempted to open the car door, the vehicle fled the scene, police said. Officers spotted the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle but eventually located the vehicle and the missing teen with the assistance of the FBI and Chicago Police Department, police said.

Two juveniles were arrested and the female teen was released to her parents, police said.