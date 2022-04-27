Defense expert testifies in Joliet Outlaw murder case

An expert for a man charged with a woman’s 2017 murder told a jury his analysis of the incident showed she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Arthur Borchers of Larsen Forensics & Associates testified on Tuesday on behalf of Jeremy Boshears, 36. Boshears has been charged with killing Katie Kearns, 24, and covering up her death.

Borchers said he concluded Kearns died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound based on the angle of the bullet trajectory, Kearns’ approximate position in the clubhouse and that Boshears would’ve had to fire the gun from an unnatural position with his wrist cocked.

Jeremy Boshears, 36, takes notes during opening comments. Boshears is charged with the murder of Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns, 24, on Nov. 13, 2017. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A forensic pathologist testified the bullet that killed Kearns entered the right side of her head and exited the top left side of her head. The entry wound showed signs that a muzzle was pressed to Kearns’ head.

In front of the jury, Borchers held a replica gun to his head with his right arm bent at an angle to demonstrate how Kearns would have shot herself.

Under cross examination, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Platek stood behind Borchers with the gun replica held to Borchers’ head at the same angle. Platek asked Borchers if his own shooting position was natural.

Borchers conceded Platek’s position was natural. He then contended that Kearns would’ve been physically resisting during the incident.

“I would certainly be moving my head,” Borchers said.

Prosecuting attorney Steven Platek goes over his notes while questioning a witness during the Jeremy Boshears trial. Boshears is charged with the murder of Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns, 24, on Nov. 13, 2017. Monday, April 25, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Borchers conceded to Platek that his determination of Kearns’ position in the clubhouse was an approximation. The jury was shown a diagram of Kearns’ approximate position when she was shot.

The diagram showed a figurine representing Kearns with a gun to her head and standing next to an area called a stage in the clubhouse.

“Why did she have to be standing? Couldn’t she have been sitting in a chair?” Platek asked.

Borchers said a chair would have interfered with the stage and it was possible Kearns was sitting on the stage.

Defense attorney Chuck Bretz talks to the judge during the Jeremy Boshears trial. Boshears is charged with the murder of Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns, 24, on Nov. 13, 2017. Monday, April 25, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The jury was dismissed after Boshears’ attorney Chuck Bretz raised objections to Platek asking Borchers about information provided by a state expert who reviewed Borchers’ analysis. The state expert has not yet testified.

Judge Dave Carlson told Platek that he was not supposed to ask Borchers about evidence not yet entered in the trial.

“I think I’m losing my mind,” Carlson said in frustration.

Eventually, Carlson called the jury back in and Platek continued his cross examination.