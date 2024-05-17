Woman sentenced to prison for deadly Crest Hill head-on crash

A woman will serve prison time for driving under the influence in a 2021 head-on collision in Crest Hill that led to the death a 34-year-old man.

On Friday, Dakea Sanner, 29, of Aurora, was sentenced by Will County Judge Carmen Goodman to serve 85% of a six-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, according to a statement from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office. Sanner was given credit for 669 days served while incarcerated.

In a statement, Glasgow said Sanner made a “horribly reckless decision” to drive a vehicle while “highly intoxicated despite the untenable risk this posed to everyone else on the road.”

“Sadly, Sanner’s abject disregard for the law and the sanctity of human life resulted in [Martin Velemir’s] tragic death. This horrific loss has set in motion a lifetime of suffering for his family,” Glasgow said.

Officers responded to the deadly crash about 2:07 a.m. Oct. 24, 2021 at Weber Road and Patrick Drive in Crest Hill.

Officers determined Sanner drove her Chevrolet Tahoe and struck a Honda Accord head on without braking, according to Glasgow’s office. Prosecutors said Sanner increased her vehicle’s speed before the crash.

Velemir was the driver of the Honda Accord and he suffered major head trauma, according to Glasgow’s office. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Velemir was part of the 2006 graduating class of Joliet Catholic Academy and the 2012 graduating class of the University of St. Francis, according to his obituary.

Velemir was employed as a package handler for FedEx in Romeoville, according to his obituary. He had a very active interest in anime, voiceover work, karate and animals.