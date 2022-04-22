Jury hears numerous alleged texts between defendant, victim in murder case

Prosecutors presented to the jury text messages allegedly exchanged between a Coal City man and a woman he was charged with killing in 2017.

The text messages read to the jury on Thursday were obtained from the phone of 24-year-old Katie Kearns during the investigation of her disappearance, according to Will County Sgt. James Zdzinicki.

Zdzinicki said he extracted data from Kearns’ phone that showed a number in a contact list that apparently belonged to Jeremy Boshears, 36. Boshears is on trial nearly four and a half years after he was charged with Kearns’ murder and the concealment of her homicide.

Prosecutors had Zdzinicki read numerous texts aloud to the jury. He did not finish on Thursday and will resume his testimony Monday when the jury returns for the rest of the trial.

Will County investigators search the Outlaws Motorcycle Club's clubhouse Thursday after Kaitlyn Kearns, a 24-year-old bartender from Joliet, was found dead from a gunshot in a rural area of Kankakee County, according to a sheriff’s office news release. (Eric Ginnard)

Boshears texted to Kearns, “Your gorgeous (expletive) touched my soul,” and, “Don’t take advantage of how I will make you my queen,” according to Zdzinicki’s testimony.

Boshears also texted he would always honor and protect Kearns and “kill anyone who gets in our way,” Zdzinicki said.

Kearns apparently texted Boshears, “I love how you make me feel,” and, “I am absolutely in love with you,” based on Zdzinicki’s testimony.

During opening arguments, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Egan read texts sent by Boshears to Kearns to demonstrate his obsession with her.

Boshears’ attorney, Chuck Bretz, said his client was cheating on his wife with Kearns but contends he did not kill her. Bretz argued Kearns’ death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head.

Couple Ron and Georgia Keagle have already testified Boshears came to their St. Anne residence in a Jeep that they helped put in a steel barn. Kearns’ body was found in the Jeep, wrapped in tarp and a mattress, several days after her Nov. 12, 2017, disappearance.

The jury on Thursday also heard a list of numerous phone calls made to and from a number attributed to Boshears on Nov. 13, 2017.

Judge Dave Carlson did not make a ruling on Thursday on Bretz’s motion for a mistrial.

Bretz made the motion after prosecutors played a video of Boshears’ interview with detectives. During the interview, Boshears told detectives that Kearns “knew that my uncle just killed himself.”

Before the trial began April 14, Bretz filed a motion to exclude any reference of Boshears’ uncle’s suicide during the trial.