Plainfield North girls soccer rallies to win Class 3A regional title: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Plainfield North’s girls soccer team won its second straight regional championship Friday, coming from behind to defeat Benet, 3-1, in the title match at the Class 3A West Aurora Regional.
After Benet scored the game’s first goal, the Tigers got two goals and an assist from Kaitlyn Haiser, a goal from Sarah Anghel and an assist from Samantha Jurgens.
Plainfield North advances to the Plainfield North Sectional, where they will take on Lockport in the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A Joliet West Regional: Tinley Park defeated Joliet West 7-0 in the championship game.
Class 3A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional: Lincoln-Way West lost 4-3 in penalty kicks and dropped a 2-1 decision to Homewood-Flossmoor in the championship game. Ava Peterson scored the lone goal for the Warriors.
Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional: Lincoln-Way East defeated Marist 3-0 in the championship game. The Griffins play Tuesday at 6:30 in a Joliet Central Sectional semifinal.
Class 2A Providence Regional: Providence beat Marian Catholic 6-1 to win the championship. The Celtics will play Tuesday in the Kankakee Sectional semifinal against Saturday’s Kankakee-Back of the Yards winner.
BASEBALL
Joliet Catholic 6, East Moline United 4: Keegan Farnaus went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Hilltopper pitching staff combined to strike out 11. Aidan Hayse got the win on the mound for JCA (26-4), while Jake Gimbel recorded the save.
Normal Community 11, Providence 1: The Celtics fell to 24-6 with the nonconference loss.
SOFTBALL
Class 2A Manteno Regional: Coal City beat Manteno 7-4 to win the regional championship. The Coalers will play Seneca on Tuesday at 4:30 in a Herscher Sectional semifinal.
Class 2A Seneca Regional: Seneca defeated Lexington 6-0 to win the regional championship. The Fighting Irish will play Coal City at 4:30 Tuesday in a Herscher Sectional semifinal.
Providence 14, Bolingbrook 2: Sophia Thormeyer led a potent attack for the Celtics (20-8), going 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple. Winning pitcher Abby Johnson was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Kailee O’Sullivan (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) homered and Angelina Cole (2 for 4, 3 RBIs) doubled twice. Kaleigh Cawthon doubled for Bolingbrook.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Munster (IN) 6: The Warriors won on Peyton Cusack’s walk-off single to improve to 19-9 on the season. Reese Cusack went 3 for 3, while Reese Rourke had a home run and three RBIs. Kaylea Armstrong had a double and two RBIs.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Huntley 0: The Knights improved to 28-4 with the nonconference win.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 1A Joliet Catholic Sectional: In singles play, Lemont’s Shokhrukh Muradov and Ethan Bator and Providence’s Jesse Tyler advanced to the semifinals and qualified for the state meet. In doubles action, Lemont’s teams of Rehan Saraiya and Sean Svoboda and Aditya Oberai and Vikram Oberai and the JCA duos of Matt Sojka and Connor Neville and Andy Munoz and Ryan Streitz also made the semifinals and advanced.
Class 1A LaSalle-Peru Sectional: In singles play, Morris’ Connor Barth advanced to the semifinals and advanced to the state tournament.
Class 2A Lockport Sectional: In singles play, Lincoln-Way East’s Thomas Stoiber, Lincoln-Way Central’s Zach Paris and Lockport’s Ashton Plebanek reached the semifinals and will advance to the state tournament.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Evantston 5, Lincoln-Way East 4: The Griffins’ season came to an end in the state quarterfinals.
BOYS LACROSSE
Kaneland Sectional: Plainfield North lost to Kaneland 18-9 and saw its season end.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wheaton St. Francis Sectional: Providence’s season came to an end with a 17-3 loss to St. Francis.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport Triangular: Lockport (30-5) went 1-1. The Porters lost to Lyons 24-26, 25-21, 18-16, led by Wade Welke (8 kills, 2 blocks), Erik Gonzalez (7 kills), Evan Dziadkowiec (28 assists) and Kevin Rodriguez (14 digs). Lockport then beat St. Rita 25-17, 25-13 led by Dziadkowiec (16 assists), Josh Bluhm (5 kills, 4 digs) and Gonzalez (3 aces).