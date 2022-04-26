Man charged with Joliet gun attack arrested again: cops

A man charged with a gun attack in Joliet was arrested again after officers saw he possessed 9 mm rounds during a traffic stop, police said.

Fabian Cejudo, 19, of Plainfield was freed from jail April 11 following his arrest in connection with a March 12 shooting. Cejudo was accused of shooting a Chrysler that he struck with his own Jeep.

Cejudo was able to post 10% of a $20,000 bond set by Judge Victoria Breslan.

About 1:10 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in Cejudo’s second arrest.

Cejudo was identified as the driver of the vehicle who was pulled over near Legacy Pointe Boulevard and Baltz Court for an equipment violation, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

“While speaking to Cejudo, officers detected an odor of burnt cannabis coming from the interior of the vehicle,” English said.

Officers recovered multiple live 9 mm from the vehicle, English said.

After Cejudo was taken into custody, officers found more 9 mm rounds from his pants pocket, English said.

A 16-year-old female juvenile who was in the vehicle with Cejudo was searched and officers found a clear plastic bag containing loose Xanax pills, English said.

The juvenile was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center and booked on probable cause of possession of a controlled substance.

Cejudo was released on his own recognizance following his arrest on probable cause of unlawful possession of ammunition.