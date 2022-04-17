Motorist struck vehicle in Joliet, fired shots at driver: cops

A 19-year-old motorist struck a Chrysler in Joliet on March 12 and then fired his gun multiple times at the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors charged Fabian Cejudo of Plainfield with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that Cejudo “struck the Jeep he was driving into the Chrysler” that another man was driving and fired shots at him.

Cejudo was arrested April 10. He has since been released from the Will County jail on a $20,000 bond set by Judge Victoria Breslan.

About 5 p.m. March 12, officers responded to the 1100 block of Helen Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a statement released by the Joliet Police Department.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed a Chrysler driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling south on Helen Avenue, police said. A Jeep quickly approached the Chrysler from the rear on the same road.

“The Jeep struck the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle, forcing it to a stop in the 1100 block of Helen Avenue,” police said.

Someone in the Jeep then fired a gun multiple times at the Chrysler, striking it twice, but not hitting the driver, police said.

Detectives were able to identify Cejudo as shooter and secured a warrant for his arrest April 7, police said.