‘Duck’ Dickinson pleads not guilty

Former Joliet City Council member Don “Duck” Dickinson pleaded not guilty Monday during a brief appearance in Will County Court.

Dickinson faces a charge of attempted obstruction of justice over a case he initiated by filing a police report accusing Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk of intimidation.

No new light was shed on the charge during Monday’s hearing.

The criminal complaint against Dickinson accuses him of taking a “substantial step toward the commission of that act” of obstructing justice by allegedly providing false information to police investigating his allegation against the mayor.

A judge did grant a request from Dickinson’s attorney, Frank Andreano, to change the conditions of his bond so that he could attend his daughter’s wedding in May.

Don “Duck” Dickinson, right, arrives at the Will County Courthouse with his lawyer Frank Andreano on Monday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Andreano and Dickinson declined to comment on the case after the hearing.

In November 2020, Dickinson filed a police complaint against the mayor in regard to alleged intimidation concerning nude photos of Dickinson. He made a public statement the same day at a City Council meeting,

Dickinson said he felt “harassed, badgered, tormented and now blackmailed unfairly” over an incident that happened a few years earlier between consenting adults. He said the intimidation contributed to his previous decision not to seek a second term in the 2021 election.

O’Dekirk denied any involvement, said the accusation appeared to be “a political stunt” and warned Dickinson could face arrest for filing a false police report.

It was the last council meeting attended by Dickinson, who resigned a few weeks later after a period in which he could not be reached for comment. He has never commented publicly since the November council meeting about his allegations.

The City Council at the time was divided over certain issues, particularly the selection of a new city manager, in which 5-3 council votes typically went against the mayor. Dickinson’s departure and the subsequent election led to a new council makeup more favorable to O’Dekirk.

The Illinois State Police conducted the investigation of the intimidation allegation that led to no charges against O’Dekirk and the criminal complaint against Dickinson.

The charge of attempted obstruction of justice is a misdemeanor but carries a potential punishment of up to one year in jail.