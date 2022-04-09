Joliet man shot by police jailed on gun charges

A Joliet man shot by the police Wednesday as he allegedly fled a traffic stop while armed with a handgun was jailed Friday night.

Ryan Reddick, 36, was booked into the Will County jail shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Reddick was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting a police officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of cannabis, jail records show. His bond was set at $1 million.

Ryan Reddick (Will County Sheriff's Off)

Reddick was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Linden Avenue between Gardner and Sherman streets, according to a statement released by the Joliet Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Reddick “fled from the vehicle while armed with a handgun,” police said.

An officer caught up to Reddick, who “refused multiple commands regarding the handgun,” according to the police statement.

A Joliet police officer shot an armed man who fled a traffic stop on Linden Avenue Wednesday night, police said. (Joseph Hosey)

“The Officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect,” police said. “The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from Officers.”

Police reportedly fired “multiple shots” at Reddick and struck him three times.

The remnants of police tape tied to a utility pole on Linden Avenue, where a Joliet police officer shot an armed man who was fleeing a traffic stop, police said. (Joseph Hosey)

Reddick was hospitalized at Ascension Saint Joseph — Joliet before he was transported to jail, according to police.

A handgun was found on Reddick after the shooting, said Romeoville Police Chief Ken Kroll, who is the spokesman for the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force. The task force is investigating the shooting.

Reddick was out on a $50,000 bond at the time of the shooting. He faces charges of aggravated fleeing, aggravated assault and resisting a police officer in connection with a February 2020 case, court records show.

Reddick’s bond was intitially set at $350,000 but was reduced to $50,000 in March 2020, according to court records.

In November 2009, Reddick was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon, court records show.

Wednesday night’s police shooting was Will County’s third this year. The previous two both occurred the night of March 14.