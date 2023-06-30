5 tips for keeping pets safe this Fourth of July

Fourth of July fireworks can overwhelm and stress pets so much, they run away from home.

Will County Animal Control Administrator Anna Payton said in a news release that “Animal shelters across the county are gearing up for a busy holiday period, with increases in lost pets expected in the days surrounding July 4th.”

“I urge residents to be proactive in keeping their pets safe ahead of parties and planned fireworks displays this long holiday weekend,” Payton said in the release.

For pets who tend to be anxious, consult a veterinarian in advance for remedies to lower the pet’s stress, Will County Animal Control said in the release.

Will County Animal Control also offered these five additional tips to help keep pets safe.

Leave pets at home and inside - Fireworks can terrify your pet, even if your pet is used to people and commotion.

Create a home sanctuary – Shelter your pet from outside noise and lights in a secure interior room. Play relaxing music or videos to help mask the fireworks’ sounds.

Give pets plenty of exercise during the day – Exercise might help pets relax later in the day when fireworks begin.

Pet-proof your home – Some pets become destructive when they are scared. Keep any item out of reach that may harm your pet or become damaged if your pet chews or eats it.

Identification is essential – Ideally, pets should have a tag and microchip (be sure your chip is registered). Updated identification is a must in case your pet panics, bolts and becomes lost.

For more information, visit the Will County Animal Control section at willcountyillinois.com.