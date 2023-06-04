Pets of the Week: June 4, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Priscilla is a 6-year-old brindle terrier that was rescued from a local animal control. She is very sweet and well-behaved. She loves people and is wonderful with children. She is potty-trained and walks well on a leash. She will be a very trusting, loyal and lovable friend. To meet Priscilla, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Priscilla is a 6-year-old brindle terrier that was rescued from a local animal control. She is very sweet and well-behaved. She loves people and is wonderful with children. She is potty-trained and walks well on a leash. She will be a very trusting, loyal and lovable friend. To meet Priscilla, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Six-year-old Polka Dot was abandoned at a firehouse before being rescued. She is sweet, friendly, quiet, gentle, and enjoys attention. She will purr non-stop and make biscuits when shown some love. She is will be a wonderful couch companion. To meet Polka Dot, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Six-year-old Polka Dot was abandoned at a firehouse before being rescued. She is sweet, friendly, quiet, gentle, and enjoys attention. She will purr non-stop and make biscuits when shown some love. She is will be a wonderful couch companion. To meet Polka Dot, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Leo is a basset hound/American Staffordshire terrier mix dog. He is happy, goofy, and loves attention. Leo came to the shelter heartworm-positive and is currently undergoing treatment. He is a great foster-to-adopt candidate due to his ongoing medical needs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Leo is a basset hound/American Staffordshire terrier mix dog. He is happy, goofy, and loves attention. Leo came to the shelter heartworm-positive and is currently undergoing treatment. He is a great foster-to-adopt candidate due to his ongoing medical needs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sedona is a senior, female dilute torti cat who has the typical torti personality. She enjoys pets and comfy beds for naps. Sedona needs to be the only cat in her forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.