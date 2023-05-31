Minooka H.S. co-valedictorians and salutatorian share post-graduation plans.

Before Minooka Community High School held its graduation ceremonies May 21, for the class of 2023, the school’s co-valedictorians and salutatorian took a few moments to share their post-graduation plans via email.

They also provided some words of wisdom for incoming freshman.

The co valedictorians were Gabrielle Kics and Rachel Karceski. The salutatorian was Caleb Getz.

Baran-Unland: Where are you going to college and what is your major?

Gabrielle Kics: University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. Going to double major in Global Environmental Science and Marine Biology

Rachel Karceski: University of Arizona and I am planning to major in biomedical engineering.

Caleb Getz: I am going to the University of Arizona and I am majoring in biology.

Baran-Unland: What are your long-range career plans?

Gabrielle Kics: Marine researcher and conservationist

Rachel Karceski: I’m not sure of my career plans exactly but I hope to have a job that allows me to travel a lot.

Caleb Getz: I plan on getting my bachelor’s degree and then going on to get a master’s degree and become a physician’s assistant.

Baran-Unland: What advice would you give to incoming high school freshmen?

Gabrielle Kics: Take the next four years to explore everything that you find interesting and involve yourself in a variety of things (classes, clubs, sports, work, etc.). Don’t be afraid to try new things!

Rachel Karceski: I would tell incoming freshmen to get involved in high school. Join things that you may not even think you are interested in because you end up meeting a lot of cool people and get to experience things you never would’ve expected.

Caleb Getz: Put in effort. The best thing that anybody can do for themselves is put in effort when needed. When students decide to do this, they will easily be able to obtain high grades just because they care. A student can be naturally 10 times smarter than someone but get worse grades due to the lack of effort, which shows how impactful effort is.

For more information, visit mchs.net.