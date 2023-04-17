Minooka Community High School announces graduation date for Class of 2023

MINOOKA – As Minooka Community High School (MCHS) prepares for another May graduation, pomp and circumstance is in the air and the Class of 2023 is awaiting the date they hear their name called to march across the stage. MCHS has announced May 21 as the graduation date for the senior class.

The following collection of useful information is specific to the MCHS Class of 2023. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the MCHS - Central Campus Main Office at 815-467-2140.

Graduation Ceremony

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. in the Central Campus athletic stadium. Gates will open at 3 p.m. To ensure that students receive the correct diploma, only the diploma cover will be given out during the ceremony. Students will be able to come to the Central Campus main office May 22 - May 26, during regular office hours (Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.) to pick up their diplomas. Students may only pick up their own diplomas. Any diplomas not picked up by May 26, will be mailed home.

Graduation Rehearsal

A mandatory graduation rehearsal will be held on Friday, May 19 from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students should report to the Main Gymnasium by 9:30 a.m. If a student plans to participate in the ceremony, he or she must be present for the rehearsal. Seating Requests We do not limit the number of guests a graduate may invite, but special seating is available for the handicapped, elderly, or others who have difficulty sitting in bleachers. The first two rows of the stadium seating on both the home and visitor sides are designated as handicapped and are wheelchair accessible. There will also be a very limited number of folding chairs set up at ground level along the fence inside the stadium. All seating is first comes, first served. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. For more information, contact Ms. Marci Jordan, at 467-2140 ext. 5067.

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, an email regarding any ceremony changes will be sent to families of seniors by 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Additional messages will be sent, if necessary. Alternate dates and times for the ceremony are as follows: Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. with students reporting at 6 p.m. and the stadium opening for seating at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. with students reporting at 6 p.m. and the stadium opening for seating at 5 p.m.

Spectator & Student Conduct

As a courtesy to others, the audience is requested to remain seated throughout the program and refrain from any loud or disruptive outbursts. Please do not leave your seat to take pictures or hand out flowers. MCHS reserves the right to escort disruptive students or spectators out of the ceremony. We look forward to celebrating with the Class of 2023 and their families at this year’s graduation ceremony.