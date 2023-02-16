Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington seeking applicants for 2023 Youth Conservation Corps

Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington is seeking high school students to be part of its 2023 Youth Conservation Corps.

For eight weeks, these students will help with land restoration projects, including maintaining trails and managing invasive species, where the Joliet Arsenal once was active, according to a news release from Midewin.

Students also will earn minimum wage and participate in educational field trips. Students must be at least 15 years old when they enroll and younger than 19 when they complete the program, according to Midewin.

“The Youth Conservation Corps program is an excellent opportunity for young people to experience the great outdoors while learning and contributing to the goals and objectives to restore land, increase natural habitat for prairie species of all kinds and help enhance our recreational opportunities that are offered to the public,” Jim Seyler acting prairie supervisor said in the release.

To apply for the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/6rma6895.