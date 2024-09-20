Niles Notre Dame football vs. Providence score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Niles Notre Dame faces Providence in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Niles Notre Dame vs. Providence kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Providence High School

Niles Notre Dame-Providence preview

About the Dons: Niles Notre Dame started the season in impressive fashion with a win over St. Patrick and a shutout victory over Sterling, but things came crashing back to earth for the Dons in Week 3 – particularly on offense – in a 24-0 loss to St. Laurence. The Dons had difficulty moving the football and will look to Illinois State commit Luke Olson to spark those efforts from the wide receiver position. Like Providence, Notre Dame doesn’t hesitate to use players on both sides of the ball, so this contest might be won by who survives the war of attrition.

About the Celtics: Providence has two losses on its ledger by a grand total of four points. But unfortunately for the Celtics, you don’t get credit for being close, as two potential wins have slipped away in the fourth quarter. Providence’s situation in regards to the postseason is quickly reaching dire straits status, as all but two of Providence’s final six opponents have winning records through three games. After Friday, their next two games are against Marist and Wheaton St. Francis, a pair of top-10 teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

FND pick: Providence

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: