Plainfield South football vs. Oswego East score, news, how to watch, live coverage

What to know

Plainfield South vs. Oswego East kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Oswego East High School

Plainfield South-Oswego East preview

About the Cougars: Plainfield South was flying high after a pair of dramatic wins to start the season over Yorkville and DeKalb. The hope was that momentum would carry over into Week 3 against rival Plainfield North, but a really brutal first quarter put the Cougars in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. If Plainfield South can put that game, primarily the first quarter of that game, behind them there might be an opportunity for Plainfield South to pick up a rare crossover win over an SPC West team.

About the Wolves: Oswego East, after managing a combined nine points during an 0-2 start, got the get-well game it needed in a 42-0 win over Plainfield East. Junior quarterback Niko Villacci threw for 195 yards and a touchdown to Lincoln Ijams, and Villacci also ran for a TD. Sophomore Ty’Rel Thomas and junior Zamarion Taylor continue to split time at running back with starter Jasiah Watson sidelined since Week 1 with mono. Wolves’ coach Tyson LeBlanc said there are still some things to clean up, but it’s hard to argue with a defense that’s allowed just three TDs through three games. Oswego East beat Plainfield South 41-3 last year.

FND Pick: Oswego East

How to watch Plainfield South vs. Oswego East football game livestream

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: