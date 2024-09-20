Marist football vs. Joliet Catholic score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Marist faces Joliet Catholic in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Marist vs. Joliet Catholic kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Joliet

Marist-Joliet Catholic preview

About the Redhawks: Marist is off to a strong start, already picking up wins over Morgan Park, Brother Rice and Montini. Mike Fitzgerald returned to Marist after previously serving as an assistant at the school after successfully rebuilding the York program into a legitimate powerhouse. QB Jackson Ritter, a Lincoln-Way East transfer, has found his way at Marist, providing a solid base for the Redhawks’ ability to move the ball through the air and on the ground. RB John McAuliffe is also a threat who must be contained by the Hilltoppers. McAuliffe scored on the ground and as a receiver in the Montini victory.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic the past two weeks hasn’t quite found the groove it had in its season-opening win over Iowa City, but fortunately for the Hilltoppers, they figured out just enough to eke out a win over Fenwick in Week 3 to stay above the .500 mark. Joliet Catholic’s rushing attack has been somewhat constant, however, as Nate Magrini and Larry Stringham put forth 100-yard plus efforts in the narrow win over Fenwick. After getting a ton of big defensive plays in the Week 1 win over Iowa City, Joliet Catholic’s defense did it against against Fenwick, stepping up and getting a big stop on a 2-point conversion late in the game that would have altered the outcome had Fenwick converted it.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marist

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: